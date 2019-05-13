AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, More Rain Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have lots of clouds around today, chilly temperatures and more rain, the steadiest moving through during the afternoon. Winds will gust to 20 mph at times. The high is only 53 (that's 20 degrees below average).
TONIGHT: Clouds are still rather thick with an evening shower giving way to occasional drizzle overnight. Our low dips to 47.
TUESDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks, but it's still rather cool and we can't rule out an occasional shower. The high hits 58.
WEDNESDAY: This is a nice day overall with partly sunny skies and a milder high near 70. A late night shower can't be ruled out.
THURSDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the bulk of the afternoon is partly sunny with another high around 70.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with breaks of sun. It's a bit warmer with a high of 72. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: It looks like our Friday night shower chance is gone in time for the weekend. Look for a pleasant, partly sunny afternoon with a nice high of 74.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warmer for the second half of the weekend with a high of 77.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is around 77 again.
