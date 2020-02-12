AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, Rain and Drizzle Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have cloudy skies today with occasional light rain and drizzle. It's also chilly with a high of just 55 and a bit of a cool breeze.
TONIGHT: A few more light showers will mark the evening hours with some drying overnight. We expect mostly cloudy skies overall with a cool low of 44.
THURSDAY: This is going to be a nice "bounce back" day. Look for clouds mixing with some sun. It's breezy and mainly dry with the best chance of a shower late in the day in our northern and western suburbs. Most of us remain dry and the high improves to a more comfortable 66.
FRIDAY: The clouds roar back and another round of light to moderate rain arrives in the afternoon and continues into the evening. The high dips to 59.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with a high of just 52, but wind chills making it feel like the 30s through most of the day (more along the lines of what you'd expect to feel like in late March in our region!). A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos. A frost or freeze is possible at night.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still cool with a high near 61.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with a high of just 63.
TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny day with a high of 62.
WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 64.
