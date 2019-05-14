Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy & Cool, Spotty Showers Today

Adam Joseph has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 10 p.m. on May 13, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mainly cloudy and cool again today with a passing spotty shower at times. Winds are light. The high is 58.

TONIGHT: A few early evening showers are possible, but in general, we dry out overnight and clouds begin to clear. The low is a chilly 45.

WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with occasional clouds and the afternoon sees much warmer temperatures. The high is 70. A few late sprinkles can't be ruled out with a better chance of a shower later in the evening and at night.

THURSDAY: A morning shower is likely, but in general, this is a dry day with clouds breaking for sun. The high is still warm: 72.

FRIDAY: A spotty morning shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with breaks of sun. The high is 70.

SATURDAY: Look for a pleasant, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a nice high of 78.

SUNDAY: This looks like another bright day with a good deal of sunshine and a slightly warmer high of 80.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 82.

TUESDAY: It's still humid with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is another 82.

