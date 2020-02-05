AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool Today, Heavy Rain Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A little morning rain and drizzle is giving way to a largely dry day with mostly cloudy skies. It's cooler with a high of just 44.
TONIGHT: Rain will return in the evening and will continue overnight. In the Poconos, some icing is possible overnight. Some sleet is also possible at times closer to the Lehigh Valley. The low is 38.
THURSDAY: A bit of leftover rain is possible early in the morning with some lingering freezing rain in far northern areas closer to the Poconos. After that, we have mostly cloudy skies. The high is will rise to 54 late in the day. More rain arrives at night and continues overnight.
FRIDAY: Heavy rain arrives during the morning commute, making for a slow go with plenty of ponding on the roads. The rain tapers during the afternoon. The high is 53, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon. We'll be in the 20s in many areas overnight.
SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a cool 41. Another round of light rain or snow is possible at night.
SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some light rain or snow likely in the morning. The high is 43.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two possible and an afternoon high of 49, chilly but still well above average.
TUESDAY: Clouds return. Some rain is possible. The high is 51.
WEDNESDAY: It's another day of clouds with a bit of rain and drizzle. The high is 53.
