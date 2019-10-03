Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp, a lot cooler today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have cloudy and damp conditions today with intermittent light rain and drizzle and a much cooler high of just 65. It's also a bit breezy with gusts into the mid 20s at times.

Yesterday's record highs:

Philadelphia: 95
Allentown: 93
Reading: 93
Wilmington: 98
Trenton: 93
A.C. Airport: 96
Dover 96

TONIGHT: Light showers and drizzle linger into the evening. We have mainly cloudy skies, otherwise, with much cooler overnight lows. In Philadelphia, we dip to 58.

FRIDAY: Clouds move out, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze. The high reaches 68. Some frost is possible in the Poconos.

SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.

SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 74. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. We see another pleasant high around 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a few more showers possible and a cooler high of 67.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. We get another cool high of 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a seasonable high around 68.

