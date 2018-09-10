AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Lingering Flooding Today

TODAY: Rain will taper during the day, but flooding is still possible thanks to continued run-off from rain that fell over the weekend. It's cloudy and damp overall with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible in some spots. Our high: 75 late in the day.FLOOD WATCH: This is in effect across all areas away from coastal counties until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Run-off from weekend rain along with occasional showers and thunderstorms today will continue to raise water levels along area creeks and streams and cause some flooding on some roadways. Also, a COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect through this afternoon for times of high tide. At the Shore, it will be minor flooding during the the morning high tide (7-9 a.m.). Along the Delaware Bay, we expect minor to moderate flooding centered around the 9 - 11 a.m. high tide. Along the tidal sections of the Delaware River and its tributaries, moderate to major flooding is possible during times of high tide (1-3 p.m. today).TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough with some additional showers and thunderstorm here and there. The low is a muggy 71.TUESDAY: Look for clouds, some sunny breaks, warm and humid air and a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 82.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely. It's still humid and unsettled with the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high is 85.FRIDAY: The extended forecast depends largely on the track of Florence. For now, we're calling for clouds, some sun with warm and humid air locked in place. The high is 81. There's a chance that Florence remains locked to our south thanks to a large area of high pressure centered over New England late this week. However, if the rain shield from the hurricane manages to defeat that high and slides north, we could see some rain arriving during the day or at night, especially in southern areas.SATURDAY: We're looking at plenty of clouds with warm and humid air still in place. If Florence remains blocked to our south, we'll be largely dry. If the storm's rain is unlocked and allowed to progress north, we'll see rain. As of now, dry conditions appear more likely than wet, but with so much time to go and so many more miles for the storm to track, nothing is certain. Our high should reach around 81.SUNDAY: Humid conditions persist with a mix of clouds and sun (more clouds and rain should the remnants of Florence drift to the north). The high is 83.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun and it's still humid and warm. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high reaches 83.