AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, nicer Tuesday

AccuWeather: Unsettled Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of clouds in place today with occasional drizzle and a few spotty showers around. It's also cool with a high of just 53.

TONIGHT: A spotty shower can't be ruled out, mainly during the evening. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a cool low of 46.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine and our high bumps up to a much more comfortable 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return and some spotty showers re-enter the forecast, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Our high reaches 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, damp and cooler weather returns. Look for showers giving way to a period or two of steady rain later in the day and at night. The high slips to 55.

FRIDAY: It's still cloudy and damp with passing showers at times. The high is still cool: 55.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. This looks like a mainly dry, much nicer day with a mix of clouds and sun. The high bounces back to 63.

SUNDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds and we have yet another chance of rain, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Our high is 66.

MONDAY: A few more showers are possible, but morning clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine. The high is a seasonable 65.

