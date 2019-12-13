AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, soaking rain tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mostly cloudy and occasionally damp today with a spotty sprinkle or shower around. A cold start gives way to a milder afternoon with a late day high of 49.
TONIGHT: Temperatures rise through the low 50s, but it's wet with a steady rain arriving later in the evening and continuing overnight.
SATURDAY: It will probably still be raining early in the morning before we get a brief lull. More showers then arrive during the afternoon. Overall, it's a cloudy, damp start to the weekend with a high of 56. It's also a bit breezy.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. It's blustery with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. The high is a bit cooler: 49.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds ahead of our next storm. The high dips to 39. A mix of rain, ice and snow arrives either late in the day or at night.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with periods of rain likely. The high is 46.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly. The high is a colder 36.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another cold high around 36.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still chilly. We climb to 38.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News