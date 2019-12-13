Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, soaking rain tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mostly cloudy and occasionally damp today with a spotty sprinkle or shower around. A cold start gives way to a milder afternoon with a late day high of 49.

TONIGHT: Temperatures rise through the low 50s, but it's wet with a steady rain arriving later in the evening and continuing overnight.

SATURDAY: It will probably still be raining early in the morning before we get a brief lull. More showers then arrive during the afternoon. Overall, it's a cloudy, damp start to the weekend with a high of 56. It's also a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. It's blustery with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. The high is a bit cooler: 49.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds ahead of our next storm. The high dips to 39. A mix of rain, ice and snow arrives either late in the day or at night.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with periods of rain likely. The high is 46.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly. The high is a colder 36.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another cold high around 36.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still chilly. We climb to 38.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Mount Laurel father sentenced in crash that killed son
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of ex outside Philly day care
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored in Philadelphia next week
Police seeking serial burglar in Cheltenham Township
Online shopping? Shipping deadlines for USPS, Amazon
Legendary coach Speedy Morris to retire, battling Parkinson's disease
More TOP STORIES News