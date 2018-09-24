AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight

TODAY: Look for cloudy skies with occasional drizzle and a passing shower. Overall, this is a cool, rather dank day with a high of just 68.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies persist with some evening showers and steadier rain developing later at night. Localized flooding, especially on roads, is possible overnight wherever any heavier pockets of rain happen to develop. The low is 62.TUESDAY: This is another cloudy and damp day with steady rain pushing off to the north during the morning with a warm front and spotty shower activity hanging with us for most of the day. The high is a warmer 78.WEDNESDAY: Some sun returns, but an approaching cold front will produce some spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a humid 82.THURSDAY: Behind the passing front, we turn cooler. The front also hangs us nearby, giving us a decent amount of clouds mixing with some sun. A lingering shower can't be ruled out. The high hits 72.FRIDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a very spotty shower here and there and a high around 76.SATURDAY: This is looking like the pick of the weekend with partly sunny skies and a seasonable, pleasant high around 73.SUNDAY: More clouds build back into the region and some showers are possible. The high is 72.MONDAY: Cloudy skies appear to hang on with some rain possible as well. The high is 74.