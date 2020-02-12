AccuWeather: Cloudy And Mild Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 59-63.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain developing late in the day (after 4pm). The rain becomes steadier and heavier overnight. High 70.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches. High 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a leftover shower early. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 74.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 70.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High 68.
