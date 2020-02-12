Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy And Mild Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 59-63.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain developing late in the day (after 4pm). The rain becomes steadier and heavier overnight. High 70.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches. High 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a leftover shower early. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 74.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Police connect with community through 'Faith and Blue' event
Gov. Wolf amends COVID-19 guidelines for venue capacity limits
Norristown neighborhood comes together for 10-month-old allegedly killed by father
Shots fired at Philly vigil for teen killed in takeout restaurant
27-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Crescentville section: Police
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Humphrey?
Show More
Folks flock to haunted drive-in movies for socially-distant Halloween fun
Philadelphia police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Unbeaten Steelers welcome improving Eagles, NFL fans
More TOP STORIES News