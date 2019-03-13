AccuWeather: Cloudy and Mild, Some Showers Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures made a nice rebound today. After morning lows in the 20s, highs climbed into the low 50s. Warmer air moves in the next two days.TONIGHT: It will be mild for March with a decent blanket of clouds to help hold in today's milder air. Lows will range from 35 in the suburbs to 41 in Center City.THURSDAY: Plenty of high clouds will be with us as high pressure will be offshore and southerly winds will be pulling in milder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach 63 in Philadelphia and many inland areas (40s along the coast.)FRIDAY: As a frontal boundary associated with a large storm to our northwest gets closer,we'll see continued cloudy skies and the threat for some showers. A few could begin as early as the morning, but the bulk of the showers hold off until the evening. The high hits 66, an extremely mild day for March.The warmth doesn't last though as that cold front moves through Friday night setting us up for a cooler weekend.SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's blustery, with 30 to 35mph wind gusts, and cooler with a high around 52.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with our high dipping to 45.MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. A shower or two can't be ruled out. The high is around 47.TUESDAY: This now looks like a largely sunny day with another cool high around 50.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. The high: 50. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.--------------------