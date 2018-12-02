WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy And Mild

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Very mild with leftover drizzle and showers through midday. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High 60.

TONIGHT: A stray evening shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45-49.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 57. Temperatures will be in the 40's during the Eagles game (Start times: 8:15 pm)

TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly, some sun. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. A flurry is possible north and west. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High 39.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 37.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment
President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989
Boil water advisory remains in effect in lower Bucks County
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Man hospitalized following shooting in North Philadelphia
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News