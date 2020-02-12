weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy today, brisk and chilly on Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds are dominating the skies today. Rain will gradually arrive though the late morning and afternoon hours, becoming steadier at times the later we go through the day and night. At the Shore, you may have to wait until evening for the bulk of the rain to arrive. Today's high in Philadelphia is 67. At the Shore, it's about 60.

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight. The low is 46.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning sees lingering rain, but it tapers off by about lunch time in most spots. In northern and western suburbs, some wet snow may even mix in at the tail end, but with surface temperatures in the low 40s, we don't expect it to stick on paved surfaces. After that, some sun returns, but winds pick up and that leaves us with a brisk and chilly afternoon. You'll want to bundle up in layers and stuff some gloves in your pockets if you're headed to Citizen's Bank Park for the Phillies home opener. Our high is 49 with wind chills during the game in the upper 30's.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): This is a partly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 45 and wind chills in the 30s. This is the worst of this mini cold snap, as we begin to get milder heading into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will be cold at sunrise with temperatures a bit below freezing. But temperatures climb quickly and we arrive at a milder afternoon high around 58.

SUNDAY (EASTER): This still looks like a very nice day with partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 67.

MONDAY: Sunny skies return for another day and we get a comfortable high of 68.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high slips a couple degrees to 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 68.

