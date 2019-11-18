AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and damp today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies today with occasional drizzle and a few showers around. It's also somewhat blustery with winds gusting to 25 mph. Gusts could be a bit higher at the Shore. Winds may die down a bit during the afternoon. The high is 45. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Rain will overtake the region during the evening before tapering off toward dawn. The low is a chilly 38.

TUESDAY: Clouds give way to some sunny breaks. It's not as chilly with our high reaching 52.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will share the sky with occasional sun. A shower can't be ruled out well north of Philadelphia. The high is 51.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with some showers arriving at night. The high improves slightly to 55.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze and a couple of showers possible with our high rising a bit to 58.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 48.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is still chilly: 49. It may start to rain at night.

MONDAY: It's cloudy with rain possible. The high reaches 50.

