Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Start To May

EMBED <>More Videos

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 30, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of clouds in place today with occasional drizzle and a passing, light shower. Winds are light. The high is only 60.

TONIGHT: A bit of additional drizzle is possible during the evening. It's mainly cloudy otherwise with a low around 55.

THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 85. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high stays very warm at 80.

SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out the chance of showers or a period of rain on Saturday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. The high hits 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies appear likely again with a period of rain, most likely in the morning. Afternoon drying is possible. Our high is a cooler 69.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall we see the return of some sun with a nice high of 74.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another high around 74.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A few showers and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
TOP STORIES
Music teacher accused of sexual contact with student
Arrest made after 6-car hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead
UNC-Charlotte shooting suspect identified, charged with murder
Man accused of killing woman who was selling phone in Willingboro
Person struck, killed by train in Upper Darby
Police: Body of decomposed man found inside vacant Philly home
Delaware Memorial Bridge toll set to increase Wednesday
Show More
Officers respond to call: Sea lion on highway
4DX movie makes it feel like you're in the movie
Police: $30K worth of items stolen from Cheltenham Foot Locker
Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction
What you can do to improve congestion on Schuylkill Expressway
More TOP STORIES News