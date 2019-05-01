AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Start To May

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of clouds in place today with occasional drizzle and a passing, light shower. Winds are light. The high is only 60.
TONIGHT: A bit of additional drizzle is possible during the evening. It's mainly cloudy otherwise with a low around 55.
THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 85. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high stays very warm at 80.
SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out the chance of showers or a period of rain on Saturday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. The high hits 74.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies appear likely again with a period of rain, most likely in the morning. Afternoon drying is possible. Our high is a cooler 69.
MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall we see the return of some sun with a nice high of 74.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another high around 74.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A few showers and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.
