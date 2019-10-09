AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A coastal low pressure system is interacting with a front arriving from the west, giving us a cloudy, windy, chilly and damp day with off and on rain. Temperatures hover in the upper 50s all day with a high of 59.
AT THE SHORE: The next three days will feature cloudy, damp and windy conditions with minor to moderate coastal flooding possible at times of high tide, some beach erosion, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.
TONIGHT: This will be an uncomfortable night with clouds, more intermittent rain, continued breezy conditions and a low of 52.
THURSDAY: Look for another cloudy, breezy day with a bit of additional rain possible, especially east of Philadelphia. We may try to dry out as a northerly wind taps into drier air in New England. Some sunny breaks are possible, which will add a few degrees to our high. We're going for 66 in Philadelphia.
FRIDAY: The coastal low remains nearby, giving us another largely cloudy day with some additional rain possible, especially in the morning and mainly from I-95 to the east. It's still breezy. More peeks of sun are possible, especially in our western suburbs. The high is 64.
SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun at times. A couple additional showers are possible, especially in the afternoon, but this is a mainly dry day with a pleasant high around 70.
SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs and we're rewarded with a nice, mostly sunny day with another high around 70.
MONDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high of 71.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible. The high slips to 68.
