AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool change moves in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise, mostly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Lows 50-53.
SUNDAY: Clouds will dominate most of the day. Some sun will return in the afternoon especially areas far north and west of the city. The shore does not look to see any sun. It is less humid and the high in the city is 67, 50s at the shore.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds giving way to some sunshine for all. It is warmer with some brightening to the sky in the afternoon. High 75.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine and more humid. High 82.
THURSDAY: Still sunny, very warm, and humid High 84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
