Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool, Spotty Showers Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have abundant cloud cover today with a spotty shower at times. It's also breezy and cool with a high of just 55 late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible here and there, but then skies clear overnight. It's chilly with a low of 43.

TUESDAY: This is very nice break for us. Look for partly sunny skies with a milder, more pleasant high of 63. This is the pick of the week for your exercise walks and runs.

WEDNESDAY: Unfortunately, the clouds roar back and we get a windy and damp day with occasional rain and drizzle. At least the high stays somewhat comfortable at 62.

THURSDAY: Clouds hang around with periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Some storms could be strong and gusty. The high rises to 66.

FRIDAY: Look for yet another mostly cloudy day with a few more spotty showers around. It's breezy with a high of 63.

SATURDAY: Finally, we get another nice break from the gloomy weather. Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high of 66, another nice day for an outdoor jog or walk.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out, but this is not a wash out. Also, the high shoots up to 70 which will feel great!

MONDAY: Any morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny, nice afternoon with a high of 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey governor to unveil plan to reopen state
Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philly Tuesday
COVID-19 forces Delco nurse, family to separate
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores Monday
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Video captures N.J. officer helping driver in burning car
Show More
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Camden
N.J. tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
N.J. trooper shot while investigating home invasion
Fallen Del. corporal honored on anniversary of death
More TOP STORIES News