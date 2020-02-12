AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool, Spotty Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have abundant cloud cover today with a spotty shower at times. It's also breezy and cool with a high of just 55 late this afternoon.
TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible here and there, but then skies clear overnight. It's chilly with a low of 43.
TUESDAY: This is very nice break for us. Look for partly sunny skies with a milder, more pleasant high of 63. This is the pick of the week for your exercise walks and runs.
WEDNESDAY: Unfortunately, the clouds roar back and we get a windy and damp day with occasional rain and drizzle. At least the high stays somewhat comfortable at 62.
THURSDAY: Clouds hang around with periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Some storms could be strong and gusty. The high rises to 66.
FRIDAY: Look for yet another mostly cloudy day with a few more spotty showers around. It's breezy with a high of 63.
SATURDAY: Finally, we get another nice break from the gloomy weather. Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high of 66, another nice day for an outdoor jog or walk.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out, but this is not a wash out. Also, the high shoots up to 70 which will feel great!
MONDAY: Any morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny, nice afternoon with a high of 66.
