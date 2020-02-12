weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cooler Friday; Warm Weekend with Some Rain

By
AccuWeather: Cooler tomorrow with some weekend rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was another delightful day, with wall to wall sunshine and a warm high of 72 in Philadelphia. A sea breeze kept temperatures in the 50s at the shore.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with the chance of a shower near dawn. The low hits 47.

FRIDAY: After several mild days, more seasonable air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy and largely dry, although a few spots could see an occasional shower. Look for a cooler high of 62.

SATURDAY: Clouds, with some sunny breaks, and the chance of an isolated shower. The high climbs back to 70. More widespread rain is likely at night.

SUNDAY: Low pressure from the west heads toward us, with a warm front coming through in the morning with a period of rain. This looks like around 1/2" of rainfall and ends by mid morning. Some sunshine then returns for the middle part of the day and, with dewpoints up near 60, it will feel noticeably humid. A cold front approaching in the late afternoon, early evening evening could be enough to trigger a few thunderstorms. it's warm, with a high of 76.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a much cooler high of 66.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. Our high hits 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 65.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of a shower. The high drops to 61.

