PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was another delightful day, with wall to wall sunshine and a warm high of 72 in Philadelphia. A sea breeze kept temperatures in the 50s at the shore.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase with the chance of a shower near dawn. The low hits 47.
FRIDAY: After several mild days, more seasonable air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy and largely dry, although a few spots could see an occasional shower. Look for a cooler high of 62.
SATURDAY: Clouds, with some sunny breaks, and the chance of an isolated shower. The high climbs back to 70. More widespread rain is likely at night.
SUNDAY: Low pressure from the west heads toward us, with a warm front coming through in the morning with a period of rain. This looks like around 1/2" of rainfall and ends by mid morning. Some sunshine then returns for the middle part of the day and, with dewpoints up near 60, it will feel noticeably humid. A cold front approaching in the late afternoon, early evening evening could be enough to trigger a few thunderstorms. it's warm, with a high of 76.
MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a much cooler high of 66.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. Our high hits 66.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 65.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of a shower. The high drops to 61.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cooler Friday; Warm Weekend with Some Rain
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News