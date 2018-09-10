AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with leftover showers and drizzle. Lows 62-68.TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Noticeably more humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 82.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sunny breaks. Very muggy with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 84.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A stray shower is possible, but most locations are dry. High 83.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower. High 79.SATURDAY: The forecast depends largely on Hurricane Florence. Most cloudy, warm and humid. High 79.SUNDAY: The forecast depends largely on Hurricane Florence. Mostly cloudy and humid. High 79.MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. It's a warm and humid day. High 81.