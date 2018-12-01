AccuWeather: Cloudy, Mild Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures slowly rising overnight. Lows 41-43.
SUNDAY: Very mild with leftover drizzle and showers through midday. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High 63.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 59. Temperatures will be in the 40's during the Eagles game (Start times: 8:15 pm)
TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly, some sun. High 43.
WEDNESDAY: Blustery and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. A flurry is possible north and west. High 39.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 42.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or show possible. High 38.
