AccuWeather: Cloudy, Mild Sunday

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures slowly rising overnight. Lows 41-43.SUNDAY: Very mild with leftover drizzle and showers through midday. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High 63.MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 59. Temperatures will be in the 40's during the Eagles game (Start times: 8:15 pm)TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly, some sun. High 43.WEDNESDAY: Blustery and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. A flurry is possible north and west. High 39.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High 40.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 42.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or show possible. High 38.------