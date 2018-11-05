WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Rainy and Cool Today

Melissa Magee with Accuweather during Action News at 11 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have cloudy skies with periods of rain through most of the day. Flooding downpours are not likely, but roads will be wet. Look out for wet leaves; they can be slippery. It's a little breezy and definitely cool with a high of 56.

TONIGHT: It's still cloudy, but rain will taper to just drizzle later at night with some patchy fog developing toward morning. The low is 53.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): We begin the day with clouds and drizzle, but nothing that will make it all that difficult to vote. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s. During the late morning, midday and early afternoon hours, a period of rain will move through from west to east. A brief, but gusty storm is also possible during this time period. In the late afternoon, the rain storms move away to the east and we dry out. It's mild with a high of 68. Evening voting looks be mild and dry. Check back for changes, but for now, the midday and early afternoon hours appear to have the best chance of rain and a strong storm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a cool breeze and a high around 61.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny again and a little cooler with a high around 55.

FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does moisture. Look for periods of rain during the day. The high is still relatively cool: 57.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. It's brisk and cooler with a high of just 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 47.

MONDAY: Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 44.

