AccuWeather: Cloudy, Showers Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight, but it's still mild with a low of 46-50.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Our high is still mild: 65.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a bit cooler, but still mild at 59. Some rain is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our mild pattern continues with a high around 60.
FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region with a couple of showers possible through the day. The high rises to 70.
SATURDAY: We dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, it's breezy and cooler with our high stopping at about 54.
SUNDAY: Look for another mix of clouds and sun with another cool high of 50. Some rain is possible at night.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible. The high remains a bit cool at 49.
