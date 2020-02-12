weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy Skies, Becoming More Humid

By
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, warmer and more humid soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of June was mostly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 77.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a comfortable low of 60 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine fades behind thicker clouds as the day goes on. Any showers appear to stay well north and west of our region. The high is a warm 79.

THURSDAY: A warm front lifts through in the morning and this will provide a round of downpours and thunderstorms and open the door to increasingly humid air. Dewpoints the rest of the day will approach the mid 60s. We likely will see a lull in the action midday and early afternoon before upper level energy approaches touching off another round of downpours and thunderstorms. With the ground saturated from this past weekend and storms able to drop over 1" of rain very quickly, there is a localized flooding concern. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Philadelphia on westward in a risk for scattered severe storms with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. The high is 77.

FRIDAY: Another warm and humid day is on tap with an isolated lingering storm. Our high hits 81.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking warm and humid. On Saturday, a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our high is a somewhat sticky 86.

SUNDAY: Look for another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. It looks dry, but sweaty with a high around 90.

MONDAY: Look for the return of hot and humid weather with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.

TUESDAY: It's another hot and humid one with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. If we hit three days in a row in the 90s, it's officially the first heat wave of the year.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
