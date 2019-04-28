Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy Skies, Showers

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m., April 28, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers are likely from mid morning through mid afternoon. Some sun returns late in the day. High 61.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Patchy frost is possible north and west of the city. Lows 34-42.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 64.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 67.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and nice. High 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
TOP STORIES
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
1 dead, 2 injured in one-car crash in Bustleton
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
Cherry Hill neighbors describe once in a lifetime wind gust
Man critical after being shot 9 times in Juniata Park
Woman stabbed numerous times in her West Philadelphia home
Nearly 2 dozen in custody following cockfighting ring bust in Port Richmond
Show More
Teenager shot during armed robbery in Feltonville
Stormy weather to blame for fatal crash in Hunting Park
Philadelphia Uber drivers to go on strike
Who killed Yahfir Pettiway-Nash?
Delaware National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
More TOP STORIES News