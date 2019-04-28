AccuWeather: Cloudy Skies, Showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers are likely from mid morning through mid afternoon. Some sun returns late in the day. High 61.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Patchy frost is possible north and west of the city. Lows 34-42.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 64.
TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 67.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 75.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. High 70.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and nice. High 68.
