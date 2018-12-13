WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We looking at abundant cloud cover today with some occasional sprinkles and light showers around. More showers and even some snow showers are possible closer to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos with some small accumulations (mainly on grassy surfaces) possible. The high is 45. Winds are relatively light today.

TONIGHT: Clouds break up a bit. Some fog may develop in some areas overnight. The low dips to 38.

FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system. The high is 53. Rain arrives, either later in the afternoon or in the evening and becomes heavy later at night.

SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain and drizzle through most of the day. The high is 54.

SUNDAY: Lingering showers are possible if an upper level low tracks over our region. Some models show it diving south and missing us. This day is very much up in the air. We'll keep you posted. The high drops to 44.

MONDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled out, but overall, this looks like a partly sunny day with a cool high of 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a high of 40.

WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a cool high around 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still cool and dry with a high around 42.
