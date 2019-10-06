AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Shower

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a spotty shower around. High 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible. Lows 63-65.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower or drizzle during the morning. A steadier period of rain is likely late in the day and at night.. High 78.
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible (mainly east of the city). Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 68.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High 65.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower is possible. High 68.
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 70.
