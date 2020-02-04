AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will dominate the skies all day with some light rain around during the morning and a few isolated sprinkles and showers later in the day. The high is a mild 59. Winds are relatively light.
TONIGHT: Another round of rain and drizzle arrives during the evening and continues overnight. The low is 43.
WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some rain and drizzle in the morning. The high is a cooler 46. Overnight, more rain arrives with some ice possible in far northern areas like the Poconos and northern Lehigh and Northampton counties.
THURSDAY: A bit of leftover rain is possible early in the morning with some lingering freezing rain in far northern areas closer to the Poconos. After that, we have mostly cloudy skies. The high is will rise to 56 late in the day. Heavy rain arrives at night and continues overnight.
FRIDAY: Some additional rain is likely in the morning. It may even end as a bit of snow as cold air rushes in late in this event, perhaps around midday. The high is 51, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon. We'll be in the 20s overnight.
SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a cool 43. Another round of rain or snow is possible at night.
SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some rain or snow likely in the morning. The high is 45.
MONDAY: This is looking like a partly sunny, pleasant day with an afternoon high of 49, chilly but still well above average.
TUESDAY: Clouds return. Some rain is possible. The high is 47.
