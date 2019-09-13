AccuWeather: Cloudy Start, Sunny Finish To The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was mostly cloudy today with a few areas of drizzle. The high in Philadelphia only hit 73 degrees. That's six degrees below average.
TONIGHT: We'll see a fair amount of cloud cover. The low is a cool 62. Some areas of drizzle form overnight.
SATURDAY: A warm front crosses the region and ushers in a return of warmer and more humid air for the start of the weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a break or two of sun at times. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but the best chance of a heavier shower or passing thunderstorm is well after dark in the overnight hours. The high is 79.
SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84. It will only be a tad humid.
MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 88. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 78.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 74.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high of 78.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News