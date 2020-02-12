AccuWeather: Cloudy Start Wednesday, Still Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to a good deal of sunshine today. It was breezy and warm, with a high soaring up to 72 degrees in Philadelphia.
ENHANCED FIRE DANGER: The continued dry conditions are raising the risk of brush fires starting and spreading again, so avoid open flames and be careful about where you flick your cigarettes tonight.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a spotty shower toward morning. The low drops to 48.
WEDNESDAY: There could be a brief shower around early in the morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and yet another mild high of 67.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high hits 69. It's yet another delightful afternoon.
FRIDAY: After several mild days, cooler air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy with some showers at times during the day. Look for a cooler high of 60. It could be breezy at times.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with showers likely. The high is 63.
SUNDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. More rain is possible, mainly in the morning. The high climbs to 70.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with a high of 66. A lingering shower is possible in the morning, but the afternoon is likely dry.
TUESDAY: The sun finally makes a bold comeback. Look for mostly sunny skies with a cooler high of 64.
