AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Rain Later Tonight, Wet Weekend

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 13, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have mostly cloudy skies today with some spotty drizzle possible, although overall, the day is dry. Winds are light. We get a mild high of 53.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and gradually rain arrives during the evening, probably between 8 and 11 p.m. from west to east. The rain gets steadier overnight. The low is a very mild 47.

SATURDAY: Rain could be heavy early in the morning, but it probably tapers off fairly quickly and we're left with a mild, overcast day with an occasional sprinkle. It's also breezy. Later in the day and at night, steadier rain returns. The high is 52.

SUNDAY: The morning looks wet with pockets of heavy rain possible. Models are in disagreement on how quickly the rain ends. Some have drying in the afternoon. Others have rain and drizzle through most of the day. We're leaning toward some late drying, but either way, it looks cloudy and cooler with a high of just 46.

MONDAY: In general, this looks like a partly sunny day with a high of 49, but a spotty afternoon or evening shower can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely, but a shot of colder air arrives with a brisk breeze. Our high is 39.

WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a chilly high around 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Later in the day or at night, the clouds thicken and some rain is possible. Our high is 46.

FRIDAY: It's cloudy with more rain possible. The high is 48.

