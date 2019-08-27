AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday with a late storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An easterly flow coming in off the ocean will keep clouds prominent across the region today. A few spotty showers are possible, especially in our northern and western suburbs. It may feel a little more humid later in the afternoon. The high is 78.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches again today. Consider skipping any dip in the ocean and if you do enter the water, swim right in front of the lifeguards and follow their instructions.
TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially late at night. It gets a bit more humid. The low is 68.
WEDNESDAY: A spotty shower is possible in the morning. Look for a warm and humid afternoon with a high of 84 with a shower or thunderstorm into evening.
THURSDAY: We transition quickly to mostly sunny skies with gradually lowering humidity. The high is 83.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are with us again. It's still warm and nice with a high of 86.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice, partly sunny start to the weekend with a high around 82.
SUNDAY: Look for a lot more clouds with a late day or overnight thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 81.
TUESDAY: It's partly sunny and nice with a high of 82.
