Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday with a late storm

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An easterly flow coming in off the ocean will keep clouds prominent across the region today. It may feel a little more humid later in the afternoon. The high is 78.

RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches again today. Consider skipping any dip in the ocean and if you do enter the water, swim right in front of the lifeguards and follow their instructions.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy. It gets a bit more humid. The low is 68.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a warm and humid afternoon with a high of 84. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and at night.

THURSDAY: We transition quickly to mostly sunny skies with gradually lowering humidity. The high is 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are with us again. It's still warm and nice with a high of 84.

SATURDAY: This looks like a nice, partly sunny start to the weekend with a high around 82.

SUNDAY: Look for a lot more clouds with a late day or overnight thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 81.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny and nice with a high of 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Porta-potty explosion under investigation in Gloucester County
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Show More
Back-to-school: Making textbooks more affordable
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expected to be out of this world
Acting Philly commissioner sees 'tremendous opportunity' ahead
Source: Prostitute arrested in death of chef found in New York
Power outages concerning to residents, officials in Haverford Twp.
More TOP STORIES News