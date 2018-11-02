AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today

We have plenty of clouds around today with some spotty showers at times. An isolated, strong thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple spots this afternoon. It's breezy and very mild with a high of 73.TONIGHT: Steadier rain arrives during the evening and continues overnight. Evening temperatures fall through the 60s. The overnight low is 56.SATURDAY: Lingering showers in the morning will give way to afternoon drying and the return of some sun. However, it will be a lot cooler with blustery winds gusting up to about 35-40 mph at times. The high is only 59 and temperatures will probably fall during the afternoon.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking cool, but pretty with mostly sunny skies and a high of 58.MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 60.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is looking like a mostly cloudy, but mild day with no issues significant enough to keep voters from the polls. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s (a lot more comfortable than it often is around here in early November) and the afternoon high zooms to an unseasonably warm 68. It's a bit humid. A spotty shower is possible at times, but for now, most of the day looks dry.WEDNESDAY: We have a cloudy and damp start with a few lingering showers around, but the afternoon sees the return of some sun. It's breezy and still relatively mild with another high around 68.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler with a high around 56.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. We're still chilly. The high: 54.