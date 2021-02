AccuWeather: Cloudy with possible showers, warmer airs moving in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A brief round of snow is possible late in the morning into early afternoon north of Philadelphia. Otherwise, its breezy and milder with a high of 45.WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and slightly cooler with a high of 45.SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible. The high climbs to 49.SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 50.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app