weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with possible showers, warmer airs moving in

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A brief round of snow is possible late in the morning into early afternoon north of Philadelphia. Otherwise, its breezy and milder with a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.

THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and slightly cooler with a high of 45.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible. The high climbs to 49.

SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 50.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for rape inside Macy's bathroom
Teen critical after being shot in West Philadelphia
Homeless encampment growing at Center City PATCO stop
2 people stabbed at school playground; suspect in custody
Pianist makes history playing music composed by Black pioneer
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
Show More
One woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
More TOP STORIES News