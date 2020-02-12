AccuWeather: Cloudy With Sprinkles Today, Steady Rain Friday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies in place today. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible during the afternoon. The high is a bit cooler at 56.
TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower is possible in some neighborhoods. Clouds remain thick overnight with more rain arriving toward dawn. The low is 49 with temperatures rising toward morning.
FRIDAY: It's a wet start with a 1/2" inch to 3/4" of rain moving through during the morning commute. We're down to just a few lingering showers by lunch time, followed by a blustery, dry afternoon. Winds will gust into the 30-35 mph range. Look for a good deal of afternoon sunshine with much warmer air returning. The high soars to 72.
SATURDAY: Sunshine will probably give way to increasing clouds during the day. It's breezy and cooler with the high stopping at about 56. An area of precipitation at night will probably miss us to the the south, but we're still watching it.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunny breaks with a slightly cooler high of 54.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 50.
TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): It's cloudy with occasional rain, but the high improves to 60.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is 61.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. The high warms to 66.
