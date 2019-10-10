Weather

AccuWeather: Coastal Flood Warnings into Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mostly cloudy skies this morning gave way to a sunny afternoon. Aside from our coastal flooding issues,you wouldn't really know there was a coastal storm lurking about 300 miles offshore. Subsidence, sinking air, on the western side of the storm has scoured out the clouds and allowed for a decent amount of sunshine today. That really warmed the air. The high in Philadelphia hit 75 degrees. That's six degrees above average.

AT THE SHORE: Strong onshore winds will produce coastal flooding for the next couple of days. The next 3 high tides are the main concern. Coastal flooding will be an issue along the Delaware Bay as well as the Atlantic Ocean, with moderate flooding. Additional threats: beach erosion, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: After a clear evening, clouds gradually move in from the east, with a low of 53.

FRIDAY: The coastal low remains nearby, giving us another day with a mixture of clouds and sunny breaks. The best chance for sunshine are areas west of Philadelphia. The high is 65.

SATURDAY: This looks like a pleasant, partly sunny day, with a high of 71. A stray shower is possible at night.

SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs and we're rewarded with a nice, mostly sunny day with another high around 70. Clouds roll in late afternoon and during the evening.

MONDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with our high inching up to 75.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible in the afternoon. The high hits 73 again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken and some showers are likely. The high hits 71.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's a bit cooler with a high of just 64.

