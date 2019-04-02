AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Passes Safely Offshore Tonight, A Windy Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A coastal storm is starting to really take shape now off of North Carolina. Areas near Charlotte saw measurable snow this morning for only the second time in April since records began in 1940. The good news for us is this storm stays just far enough offshore that it only brushes eastern parts of our area with light rain.TONIGHT: The evening will be damp at times with some pockets of light rain developing as our coastal low passes by. The steadiest rain will be to the east, closer to the shore, but I-95 could also get a little wet. At most, we're expecting about .25" of rain, so not much (no flooding). Rain pulls away form the region well before dawn. The low is 40.WEDNESDAY:Sunshine returns by dawn as we get subsidence, sinking air, on the back side of the departing storm. Winds in the early morning won't be too strong, but winds quickly ramp up to 15-30mph sustained with 35-40mph gusts. Temperatures will rise to 65.THURSDAY: Most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few additional clouds building into the region late. Some rain is possible late at night or overnight. The high slips to 63.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers likely at times. The high: a cooler 52.SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible very early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sun and a nicer high of 69.SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 69.MONDAY: It's even warmer with a high around 72. Showers develop late in the day.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A couple showers are possible, but it's warm and pretty pleasant overall with a high around 68.