AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday

After starting off in the 30s, with many areas receiving frost, we rebounded to 53 degrees. Keep in mind average, for this time of year, is 64 so another unseasonably cool day.TONIGHT: Winds diminish, we develop a few clouds and temperatures dip. The low in Philadelphia is 39. Suburbs dip into the low 30s.FRIDAY: All eyes will be on an area of low pressure coming up from the southeast. Initially we will see some filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds, but the clouds will lower and thicken through the day with rain breaking out in southern areas by evening and reaching I-95 closer to 8pm. The high is a cool 54. Rain and wind will ramp up overnight.SATURDAY: Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning, before tapering in the afternoon. We have AccuWeather Alert Area Wide for Friday Night into the first half of Saturday. Key Time: 10pm Friday to 10am Saturday. Rainfall: .75" to 1.5" (no flooding issues anticipated) Wind Gusts: 40-50mph inland with 50-60mph along the coast.Winds are the biggest concern with branches and power lines possibly brought downCoastal Flooding: Saturday mornings high tides which are around 9 to 10 am along the ocean are at risk of minor to moderate flooding as water have been pushed ashore for hours ahead of high tide due to the strong east The high is 57.SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. A shortwave pushes in another wave a rain at night. The high is 59.MONDAY: Additional rain is possible, mainly in the morning. Clouds mix with some possible sun in the afternoon. We get another cool high around 56.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some afternoon sun. It's breezy and cool with a high of 54.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We have mostly sunny skies for afternoon Halloween parades in the school parking lot. It will be a seasonably 60 degrees, with temperatures dropping through the 50s during the evening.THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a warmer high of 65.