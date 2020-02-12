weather

AccuWeather: Cold Again Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds increase and while it won't be as cold as our previous two nights, we'll still dip into the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Some early morning sunshine will quickly fade behind increasing clouds. A wintry mix of ice, snow and rain arrives at night. High 40.

TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow, sleet will quickly go over to light rain. Minor accumulations of a coating to an inch will be possible. There may also be a minor ice accumulation north and west of the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will quickly climb above freezing. High 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. High 39.

THURSDAY: This is a cloudy, windy day with a high of just 36. If a southern storm inches close enough to us, some snow is also possible. The best chance would be in the southern half of the region, but a more northerly track would push snow up into the northern suburbs as well. A relatively significant snowfall would not be out of the question, in that case, since this is looking like a strong system. Lots to sort out with this one, though, so stick with us as we'll likely get more clarity the closer we get to Thursday.

FRIDAY: No matter what happens with the Thursday storm, the day after looks dry with partly sunny skies and a brisk and cold high of 35.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. We have a cold high of 38.

SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, somewhat milder day with a high of 45. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
What is self-destructing sunshine?
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
3 shot in SW Philly; 18-year-old shot on SEPTA platform Sunday
Chiefs face Brady, Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
2 men killed in shooting during NJ house party
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Show More
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19
Hundreds of first responders get COVID vaccine in Montgomery County
Eagles officially name Nick Sirianni as new head coach
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
More TOP STORIES News