AccuWeather: Cold Again Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds increase and while it won't be as cold as our previous two nights, we'll still dip into the mid to upper 20s.
MONDAY: Some early morning sunshine will quickly fade behind increasing clouds. A wintry mix of ice, snow and rain arrives at night. High 40.
TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow, sleet will quickly go over to light rain. Minor accumulations of a coating to an inch will be possible. There may also be a minor ice accumulation north and west of the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will quickly climb above freezing. High 38.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. High 39.
THURSDAY: This is a cloudy, windy day with a high of just 36. If a southern storm inches close enough to us, some snow is also possible. The best chance would be in the southern half of the region, but a more northerly track would push snow up into the northern suburbs as well. A relatively significant snowfall would not be out of the question, in that case, since this is looking like a strong system. Lots to sort out with this one, though, so stick with us as we'll likely get more clarity the closer we get to Thursday.
FRIDAY: No matter what happens with the Thursday storm, the day after looks dry with partly sunny skies and a brisk and cold high of 35.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. We have a cold high of 38.
SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, somewhat milder day with a high of 45. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon.
