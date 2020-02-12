AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine will give way to a few high clouds in the afternoon. Winds will die down during the day, but it will still be cold. Look for a high of just 36 with morning wind chills in the teens giving way afternoon wind chills in the upper 20s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and while it won't be as cold as our previous two nights, we'll still dip into the mid to upper 20s.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, chilly day with a high of 40. Light snow arrives around dinner time with some rain to the south. This continues overnight before changing over to a wintry mix and perhaps some rain, especially in South Jersey and Delaware. However, precipitation will be very gradual and light ovenright.
TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow, sleet and rain will probably still be falling in the morning, but should taper off gradually during the day. The high is 38. Accumulations will only be about a coating to an inch near I-95 with 1-2" in some northern suburbs. There will be very little if any accumulation the farther south you move through South Jersey and Delaware with mainly rain expected in these southern areas.
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering snow showers or flurries are possible. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy and brisk conditions with a high of 39.
THURSDAY: This is a cloudy, windy day with a high of just 36. If a southern storm inches close enough to us, some snow is also possible. The best chance would be in the southern half of the region, but a more northerly track would push snow up into the northern suburbs as well. A relatively significant snowfall would not be out of the question, in that case, since this is looking like a strong system. Lots to sort out with this one, though, so stick with us as we'll likely get more clarity the closer we get to Thursday.
FRIDAY: No matter what happens with the Thursday storm, the day after looks dry with partly sunny skies and a brisk and cold high of 35.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. We have a cold high of 38.
SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, somewhat milder day with a high of 45. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon.
