AccuWeather: Cold Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 28-31.SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. A rain or snow shower is possible at night (mainly in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos). High 45.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible (north and west), otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 51.TUESDAY: An early shower; otherwise afternoon clearing. Chilly. High 47.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High 42.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but very cold and breezy morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning temperatures in the 20's and 30's. High 35.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 50.------