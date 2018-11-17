WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cold Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 28-31.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. A rain or snow shower is possible at night (mainly in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos). High 45.

MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible (north and west), otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 51.

TUESDAY: An early shower; otherwise afternoon clearing. Chilly. High 47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High 42.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but very cold and breezy morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning temperatures in the 20's and 30's. High 35.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 50.

