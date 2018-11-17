AccuWeather: Cold Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 28-31.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. A rain or snow shower is possible at night (mainly in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos). High 45.
MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible (north and west), otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 51.
TUESDAY: An early shower; otherwise afternoon clearing. Chilly. High 47.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High 42.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but very cold and breezy morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning temperatures in the 20's and 30's. High 35.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 50.
