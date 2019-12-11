AccuWeather: Cold Thursday, then another soaking rain to follow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The sky will be mostly clear and it will be very chilly with lows dipping to 18 in the outlying suburbs to 26 here in Center City. Tonight's sky will be great for viewing 2 events this evening. Right at sunset until about 7pm you will be able to see Venus and Saturn on the southwest horizon. After that the moon becomes full at 12:14am. This is known as the full "cold" moon.
THURSDAY: High pressure is overhead giving us a sunny sky, but also strong subsidence meaning a low level inversion, which will keep temperatures well below normal around 37 degrees.
FRIDAY: Low pressure will be organizing down by the Gulf Coast and lifting northeastward up the eastern seaboard. This will give us an increase in cloud cover and the threat of a few sprinkles from time to time. The steady rain will likely hold off until overnight and last into the first part of Saturday. This looks like another soaking rain event with temperatures rising into the upper 40s by Friday evening and then upper 50s on Saturday. Rainfall totals will vary with the highest numbers just east of I-95 of 1-2", close to 1" along I-95 and " to 1" in the western suburbs.
SATURDAY: After the morning soaking, some sun will return in the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon with the high shooting up to 59.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's breezy. The high is 49.
MONDAY: Clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm. We will need to be on the lookout for some rain and snow by the end of the day. The high slips to 40.
TUESDAY: It will be interesting to see where the rain, snow, ice, line sets up for this system. It has the potential to bring a decent slug of moisture, so this could be the first real snow for areas NW. The high is 45.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. The high is 40.
