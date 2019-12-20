AccuWeather: Cold Today But Milder Days Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's cold today, but with lighter winds, the wind chills are not as brutal as yesterday. We'll have wall to wall sunshine and a cold high of 36.
SATURDAY: A weak upper level disturbance moves through giving us a period of mid-high level clouds so not the brightest start to the weekend. Highs on Saturday still stuck in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 52, a 9 degrees above average.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. It's still relatively mild for December with a high of 52.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with some clouds, so it's a good looking holiday with temperatures still comfortable. High: 49.
THURSDAY: It stays partly sunny with a high of 47. We could see a shower.
