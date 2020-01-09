Weather

AccuWeather: Cold today, record highs possible this weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will give way to some high clouds later this afternoon. Winds will be very light, a nice change following yesterday's strong gusts. It's a lot colder with a high of 36.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It's not as cold as this morning. Our low is 30.

FRIDAY: We start what will be a ridiculously warm stretch in what is normally the coldest part of the year in our region. The average high is 40. We'll blow past that for the foreseeable future. The pattern begins on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 53.

SATURDAY: The high is 66, tying the record set back in 1975. It's mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or light shower around, but this is by no means a wash-out and we'll be able to get outside and enjoy the mild weather for a good portion of the day.

SUNDAY: We will start with rain in the morning, but the afternoon looks dry with some returning sun possible. This will be the peak of the warmth with a high of 69. The old record is 72 set way back in 1890 and it now appears as though we'll take a decent run at that number.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 52, but that's still 12 degrees above average.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A shower can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 50.

WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56.

THURSDAY: An arriving front brings clouds and some rain, but it's rain and not snow because our mild pattern is still in play. Look for a high around 50.

