PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will limit sunshine today. It's also a bit colder with a high of 36. Winds are relatively light.
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and some light snow develops late in the evening and overnight. The low is 28.
THURSDAY: Some light snow in the morning gives way to a dry, mainly cloudy afternoon. A general 1-2" is possible across the center of the region with an isolated 3" here and there in South Jersey and Delaware. Northern suburbs may only see a coating to perhaps an inch before the snow shifts south of these areas. The high drops to 32.
FRIDAY: Another weak impulse moves in, a bit farther south this time, and lasts into about mid-morning. An additional coating to 2" is possible for the southern half of the region. Places like the northwest suburbs and Lehigh Valley are likely dry. Even Philadelphia may have trouble getting flakes from this second round. Friday's high drops to 30.
SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon and a high of just 29.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 33.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the morning low is just 13 and our afternoon high only reaches 27.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 32.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cold today, two rounds of light snow on the way
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More