AccuWeather: Cold wind to start the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lows will drop to the 20s with wind chills in the 10s.
SATURDAY (KWANZAA BEGINS): We will start with some clouds, but overall the day is bright and sunny. Winds will stay around 15-20 mph, so the high of 33 will feel more like the mid 20s all day.
SUNDAY: Sunshine will mix with a few patchy clouds. After morning lows in the 20s, it won't feel quite as harsh in the afternoon with less wind and our high inching up to 42.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun as our next front passes through dry. High 48.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Winds will once agin be breezy, so the chilly high of 35 will stay in the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 41.
THURSDAY(NEW YEAR'S EVE): Any morning sun will quickly fade as another potent front arrives late at night. Most of the day looks dry, but rain will be on the increase late day and deeper into the evening. It looks to be wet at midnight with heavy rain and strong winds. A very similar set-up to Christmas eve. We could see an inch or more of rain. High near 60!
