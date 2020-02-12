AccuWeather: Colder Air On the Way, Periods of Light Snow Possible

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll see clearing, but it's cold and a bit brisk with lows of 24 in Philadelphia and outlying suburbs dipping closer to 20.
WEDNESDAY: Look for limited sunshine giving way to clouds. The high hits 36. Some light snow is possible late at night.

THURSDAY: Some light snow in the morning gives way to a dry afternoon. A general 1-2" is possible, especially south of Philadelphia, with an isolated 3" possible. The high drops to 32.
FRIDAY: Another weak impulse moves in, a bit farther south into mid morning. An additional coating to 2" is possible for the southern half of the region. Places like the northwest suburbs and Lehigh Valley are likely dry. The high drops to 30.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of just 29. A wintry mix is possible late at night.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with some sleet or freezing rain possible in the morning. The high is 30.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region with partly sunny skies, morning low of 13 and an afternoon high of just 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with snow/mix possible. Our high hits 34.

