AccuWeather: Colder Air Thursday and Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! Although it was cooler than yesterday, we had plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with a cool breeze.
TONIGHT: We'll see clear skies during the evening with a few patchy clouds developing overnight. It's colder with a low of 29.
THURSDAY: Our brief cold snap gets underway with a good deal of cloud cover, some sunny breaks and a high of just 38.
FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with a high around 38, and wind chills below freezing.
SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 50.
SUNDAY: This is good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 56.
MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high drops off a bit to 52.
TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with more rain likely, mainly in the morning. The high hits 54 again.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain or wet snow possible at night. The high is 52.
