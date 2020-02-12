Weather

AccuWeather: Colder Air Thursday and Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! Although it was cooler than yesterday, we had plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with a cool breeze.

TONIGHT: We'll see clear skies during the evening with a few patchy clouds developing overnight. It's colder with a low of 29.

THURSDAY: Our brief cold snap gets underway with a good deal of cloud cover, some sunny breaks and a high of just 38.

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with a high around 38, and wind chills below freezing.

SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 50.

SUNDAY: This is good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 56.

MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high drops off a bit to 52.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with more rain likely, mainly in the morning. The high hits 54 again.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain or wet snow possible at night. The high is 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men, 1 woman hurt in North Philly shooting: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Father charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Browns Mills
Philly woman adopts 4 kids from same family
Wrestling coach charged with sexually assaulting teenager
Police ID 4 found dead in Delaware tent
Windows shattered, drivers stunned after rocks thrown at vehicles
Show More
Pop Smoke in Philly: Temple grad recalls meet & greet
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Philly Wawa
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
New Philly police commissioner meets with current, retired officers
Driver nearly crashes into Hockessin home, charged with 6th DUI
More TOP STORIES News