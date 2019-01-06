AccuWeather: Colder Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-27.
MONDAY: Becoming cloudy, brisk and cold. High 38. Wind chills near freezing.
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. High 53.
WEDNESDAY: Blustery and chilly with a combination of sun and clouds. High 44.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 37. Wind chills in the 20's.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 33.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 34.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with a shower possible. High 34.
